https://www.theblaze.com/psuedo-intellectual/will-trumps-executive-order-to-end-online-censorship-actually-end-free-speech

On the latest episode of “Pseudo-Intellectual,” Lauren Chen discussed President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order aimed at preventing online censorship.

“Frankly, it’s about dang time,” Lauren said of the executive order.

“It’s funny, when this executive order was announced and then eventually signed, I saw so many people, liberal and conservatives … saying this is going to be the end of free speech,” she continued. “So I took the time to read the executive order. And you know what? I’m pretty sure I’m the only person to have actually done that, because from what I have seen, no one has had an accurate take on it.”

Lauren broke down the full text of the executive order in the video below:

