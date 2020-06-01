http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/nMKZDSmiEf8/you-cant-loot-us-were-progressives.php

There is nothing good about rioting, looting and burning, but these evils sometimes provide clarifying moments. Such as when progressives realize that the looters are coming for them, too. It shouldn’t be a news flash, but progressives are often surprised to learn that their support for left-wing causes, including criminal activity, doesn’t accord them any special status.

A case in point, from North Carolina’s Post Millenial: “Editor of progressive newspaper celebrated protestors—then they stormed and trashed her office.” The editor is named Leigh Tauss. She initially cheered on anti-police protesters:

But mobs gonna mob. This came a few hours later:

Odd, needing to hide from fellow progressives. Then, after her progressive newspaper’s office was destroyed by rioters:

The “protesters” added insult to injury:

James Pinkerton gets the last word, via Ann Althouse:

Another case in point is ESPN sportswriter Chris Palmer. Also from the Post Millenial: “ESPN writer cheers on riots⁠—then they show up near his house so he calls them ‘animals.’”

This juxtaposition tells the story:

What a shock–looters will attack gated communities “down the street.” Who knew? Let’s just say liberals are slow learners.

