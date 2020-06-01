https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/raleigh-police-chief-says-will-not-put-officers-harms-way-protect-property/

Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown held a press conference on Sunday morning after the mass violence and looting by leftist protesters overnight. Deck-Brown called the mass destruction “disgusting and unacceptable.”

Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown then lectured on white supremacy in front of the looting buildings and said she would not put officers in harms way to protect property.

“We can’t look at a white supremacist by looking at them. With a thousand people attending this event it’s hard to know who is in that crowd,” Raleigh police chief says. pic.twitter.com/GPC1wwqsH8 — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) May 31, 2020

You’re on your own, suckers!

TRENDING: NYC Mayor De Blasio’s Daughter, Chiara, Arrested For Blocking Traffic in Manhattan Riot

“I will not put an officer in harms way to protect the property inside of a building,” says the Raleigh Police Chief. pic.twitter.com/r7UghPpVVv — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) May 31, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

