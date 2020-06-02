http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VxzwxF3HUdI/

A 22-year-old biracial woman was killed early Monday during a protest in Davenport, Iowa, after she had joined a protest and was leaving, according to a local news report.

Italia Marie Kelly, after leaving work on Sunday evening, had joined a protest over the death of African American man George Floyd, according to Quad City Times.

She and a friend were getting into a car to leave a protest outside of a Walmart around midnight when she was struck in the back by a bullet that went through her shoulder and chest, likely killing her instantly, according to her aunt. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Her family has called on any witnesses to come forward.

Her younger sister, Jasmine Kelly, 19, recorded a Facebook Live video where she was sobbing and pleading for protesters to stop.

“A protester shot my sister! A protester!” she said. “You are so mad at the police that you are hurting everyone else.”

Later, she added: “This was the ignorance of every single one of y’all that decided to shoot into a crowd. That bullet just happened to hit my sister.”

“A protester shot my sister. It was not the police. Because of you, I lost my sister.” Davenport, Iowa. (Two killed. Two others, including a police officer were also shot.) pic.twitter.com/k0NoNgRorw — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 2, 2020

Police said they were investigating and that no arrests had been made.

“She was always smiling, always laughing. That’s why it’s so sad that she was taken in such a violent way,” Kelly’s aunt Amy Hale said. “That is not Italia. She was the bright, bubbly big personality in the room.”

Police said more than a hundred rioters gathered at NorthPark Mall late Sunday and fanned out across the city in vehicles, “firing guns and damaging businesses.” Protesters ambushed a police cruiser with gunfire, injuring an officer.

Police said there was also gunfire outside of a jewelry store that injured another person. By early Monday, police had responded to 45 serious disturbance calls, including dozens of shots fired, according to the QC Times.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

