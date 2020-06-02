https://www.theblaze.com/news/debra-messing-doctored-trump-hitler-photo

So we pretty much all got an eyeful of President Donald Trump holding aloft a Bible in front of St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C., on Monday — and we pretty much all know the image

enraged Episcopal Diocese of Washington Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde.

Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

“Let me be clear: The president just used a Bible, the most sacred text of the Judeo-Christian tradition, and one of the churches of my diocese, without permission, as a backdrop for a message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus,” she said.

Fair enough.

But then on Tuesday, actress Debra Messing — one of countless Hollywood celebs who despise Trump —

tweeted the following:

Image source: Twitter screenshot

It was a pretty nifty find on ye olde Interwebs for Messing, who no doubt knows that everything we encounter online is the iron-clad truth. And hey, if it fits a narrative you happen to believe in — like Trump is the second coming of Adolf Hitler — so much the better.

Problem is the image is fake — meaning, of course, the Hitler part.

Here’s the skinny, straight from the mouth of

Snopes: “A genuine photograph of Hitler standing in a crowd of people delivering the ‘Heil Hitler’ salute was manipulated to appear as if he was holding a book.”

The original image is available via Getty with the following caption: “Nazi German Fuhrer Adolf Hitler (C) saluting girding crowd raising arms in enthused mass heil, in undated image. (Photo by Heinrich Hoffmann/Timepix/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images).”

Photo by Heinrich Hoffmann/Timepix/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

How did folks react?

As you can imagine, folks who smelled a rat and caught it clutching the cheese took to Twitter and showed little mercy to Messing for her faux pas:

“Debra Messing is … I can’t say it in public.”

“She’s the dog hearing the whistle. Woof, Debra.”

“You are part of the problem.”

“Way to keep sowing the seeds of division, a price that will continue to be paid by the poor and underprivileged. Very Stunning & Brave.”

“The sad part is you probably believe this and aren’t just ignorant.”

There were these visual gems, too:

Image source: Twitter screenshot

Image source: Twitter screenshot

But even with the mess of egg on the actress’ face, some of her left-wing fans still tried to make a game of it:

“The photo may be fake, but the comparisons to Hitler are entirely appropriate.”

“Tear gassing peaceful protestors is much more worse.”

Let’s just let Elaine close out this chapter, shall we?

[embedded content]

Fake, fake, fake, fake.



youtu.be



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

