By Chris White

Daily Caller News Foundation

George Floyd had fentanyl in his system and had recently used methamphetamine before his death, which was ruled a homicide, according to a county medical examiner autopsy released Monday.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report said Floyd experienced “fentanyl intoxication” and “recent methamphetamine use” were “significant conditions” leading to his death. The report ultimately deemed his death a “homicide” due to law enforcement restraint and “neck compression” that contributed to a heart attack.

“Decedent experienced a cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement officer(s),” the report said.

Ruling the death a homicide is not proof of guilt, the medical examiner said. “Manner of death is not a legal determination of culpability or intent, and should not be used to usurp the judicial process,” the press release said.

Demonstrations sprang up following Floyd’s death May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes, a video of the incident showed. Chauvin and three other police officers on the scene were immediately fired after the incident, and Chauvin faces charges of manslaughter and 3rd degree murder.

Hennepin County’s medical examiner did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for clarification regarding the fentanyl and methamphetamine found in the toxicology report.

Results of the Hennepin County report came hours after Floyd’s family’s independent autopsy showed he died of a combination of asphyxia and underlying medical conditions, including hypertension and possible drug use.

The family’s autopsy was conducted by Dr. Michael Baden, a former chief medical examiner of New York City who conducted the autopsy of Eric Garner, a black man who died when a NYPD officer used a chokehold during his arrest.

“George died because he needed a breath,” said Ben Crump, a lawyer representing Floyd’s family. “He needed a breath of air.”

