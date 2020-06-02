https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/bernie-sanders-accuses-ultra-rich-40-year-looting-spree/

The “ultra-rich” in America have been on a looting spree for 40 years, says former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The comment came as rioters and looters continue to take center stage in protests across the nation in response to the death of George Floyd, destroying businesses, burning buildings and looting stores.

“The richest 400 Americans sit on $3 trillion – the size of the entire UK economy,” Sanders wrote Sunday on Twitter.

“The billionaire class now pays a lower tax rate than people living paycheck to paycheck. The looting of America has been going on for over 40 years – and the culprits are the ultra-rich.”

Just the News noted Sanders has not denounced the actions of the violent protestors, “who have set fires in cities and looted large retailers such as Target and banks including Chase.”

Sanders’ congressional office did not respond to a request for comment.

Like Sanders, JTN pointed out, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was a 2020 Democratic president candidate who often charges that millionaires, billionaires and corporations are a cause of inequality in the U.S.

Warren hasn’t addressed the six straight nights of riots and looting.

