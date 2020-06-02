https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/bible-scholar-claims-mathematical-proof-jesus-messiah/

(EXPRESS) — Jesus Christ is celebrated by billions of devout Christians as the son of God and true Messiah. But this belief was rejected by the Jewish faith some 2,000 years ago, leading to Jesus’ crucifixion on the hill Calvary. Although the Jewish people still await the arrival of the Messiah, a Bible expert has told Express.co.uk there are clues in the Old Testament that prove Jesus was the real deal.

Professor Tom Meyer, a public speaker and professor at Shasta Bible College & Graduate School in California, believes the Bible holds mathematical proof of Jesus’ divine nature.

In his opinion, the clues were laid down in the Book of Daniel, a tome of scripture found in the Old Testament.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

