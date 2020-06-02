https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/biblical-village-jesus-fed-5000-now-water/

(DAILY MAIL) — The place ‘where Jesus miraculously fed the 5,000’ has been totally submerged by flooding, forcing archaeologists to abandon the excavation site.

Bethsaida — hometown to disciples Andrew, Peter and Philip — was reputedly where Christ performed the miracles of feeding the multitude and helping a blind man see.

Archaeologists have been working to prove that the lost ancient town once stood at El-Araj, an excavation site on the northern shore of the Sea of Galilee.

Read the full story ›

The post Biblical village ‘where Jesus fed the 5,000’ is now under water appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

