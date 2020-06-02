https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-campaign-staffers-donated-to-group-bailing-out-rioters-trump-campaign-staffers-go-in-opposite-direction

Trump campaign staffers took a vastly different route this week then a dozen Biden campaign staffers recently did, as the Biden staffers donated to a group in Minneapolis that pays bail fees after the city was devastated by violent rioters who looted businesses and burned down buildings.

Responding to the fact that Minneapolis firefighter Korboi “KB” Balla spent his entire life savings into opening a bar that violent rioters destroyed last week, at least 24 Trump campaign staffers donated to a GoFundMe page that was opened up to help Balla get his business back; the drive for donations was promoted by Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale to his over 623,000 followers on Twitter.

“Feel bad for Korboi Balla. This country is about making your dreams come true,” Parscale tweeted. “Before he could open his bar, rioters destroyed it. I just donated to his GoFundMe page. Korboi, hope you make an even better sports bar!”

“Balla’s initial open date in March had to be pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic,” Fox News reported. “He was ready to finally open his doors in June, but that plan came to a crashing halt when rioters destroyed his business last week.”

Since the GoFundMe page was set up on Thursday, it has already received well over $1 million in donations from 36,000 donors.

Biden campaign staffers took a different route, deciding to donate money to a group in Minneapolis that pays bail fees, which comes as the city has been ravaged by violent riots that resulted in numerous businesses being looted, a public housing unit being burned down, and a police station being burned down.

“At least 13 Biden campaign staff members posted on Twitter on Friday and Saturday that they made donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which opposes the practice of cash bail, or people pay to avoid pre-trial imprisonment,” Reuters reported. “The group uses donations to pay bail fees in Minneapolis.”

