Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to attend the funeral of a man whose death in police custody has sparked riots in several major cities across the United States, Fox News reported Tuesday.

Fox News quoted Ben Crump, attorney for family of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

Crump made the revelation of Biden’s appearance at the scheduled June 9 funeral in Houston during a Zoom interview streamed on Facebook on Tuesday with Team Roc, the activist arm of Roc Nation. Roc Nation is the entertainment agency of rap singer Jay-Z, also known as Shawn Corey Carter.

“We understand that Vice President Biden will be in attendance,” Crump told interviewer Van Jones.

In addition to announcing Biden will attend the funeral in Houston, he also said memorial services for Floyd will be held in Minneapolis on Thursday and North Carolina on Saturday.

The Biden campaign did not immediately confirm the announcement to Fox News.

Biden has been critical of President Donald Trump during the week of riots that have erupted since the death of Floyd.

“This president today is part of the problem and accelerates it,” Biden said Tuesday during a speech at Philadelphia’s City Hall, adding Trump is “consumed with his blinding ego.”

