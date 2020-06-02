https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/biden-trashes-president-trump-holding-bible-st-johns-church-video/

2020 Democrat front runner Joe Biden trashed President Trump for holding up a Bible at St. John’s church.

Like a boss, President Trump walked from the White House across Lafayette Park to St. John’s Church which was set on fire by protesters Sunday night.

Trump held up a Bible in front of the church.

Biden, one of the most corrupt politicians in US history, had the nerve to judge President Trump for holding his Bible.

“The President held up the Bible at St. John’s Church yesterday. I just hope he’d open it once in a while,” said Biden.

WATCH:

Joe Biden: “The President held up the Bible at St. John’s Church yesterday. I just hope he’d open it once in a while.” pic.twitter.com/yorzAu83Qs — The Hill (@thehill) June 2, 2020

Biden supports abortion and has spent decades enriching his family by illegally selling out his public office.

Joe Biden also molests children out in the open and has been accused of sexual assault by countless women.

He should sit this one out.

