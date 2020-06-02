http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/frDxgc4l_Mo/

At least four black American men and one biracial woman have been killed in riots wreaking havoc on American cities over the last week.

Rioting first started on May 28 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, over the death of George Floyd, who was allegedly murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin. Since then, the riots have spread to major cities like New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, Oakland, Louisville, and St. Louis.

The riots have led to more death, especially among black Americans. The victims include:

Dave Patrick Underwood

On May 29, Dave Patrick Underwood, 53-years-old, was killed during riots in Oakland, California. Underwood, according to police, was trying to keep the peace during riots when he was fatally shot.

“My brother, Dave Patrick Underwood, a federal officer, was murdered 5/29/20 in Oakland California, while on duty during the riots,” Underwood’s sister wrote on her Facebook page. “This Violence Must Stop.”

David Dorn

On the night of June 1, David Dorn, a 77-year-old retired St. Louis, Missouri, police captain, was shot and killed by looters who broke into a pawn shop. Dorn’s murder was allegedly streamed live on Facebook but has since been taken down.

Italia Marie Kelly

On the evening of May 31, 22-year-old Italia Marie Kelly, a biracial woman, was killed in a random shooting as she was leaving a protest in Davenport, Iowa. Kelly had been attending a protest after work in support of George Floyd but decided to leave when the crowd became unruly.

That’s when police said Kelly was struck by a random bullet, likely killing her instantly.

“She was always smiling, always laughing,” Kelly’s aunt told the Associated Press. “That’s why it’s so sad that she was taken in such a violent way. That is not Italia. She was the bright, bubbly big personality in the room.”

David McAtee

On June 1, 53-year-old David McAtee was shot and killed in Louisville, Kentucky during riots. According to police, law enforcement had been clearing a crowd in the area when they heard gunshots and returned fire.

McAtee was hit by one of the bullets and died. The incident is under investigation.

“We lost a wonderful citizen. David was a friend to many, a well-known barbecue man,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer told the Associated Press.

Chris Beaty

On May 30, Chris Beaty, a 38-year-old real estate broker and former Indiana University football player, was shot and killed by rioters in Indianapolis, Indiana, who were on a robbing spree.

An eyewitness said Beaty had been trying to stop two thieves from robbing two women of their purses, telling them, “You don’t need to do this. There’s a better way.” The thieves then shot Beaty, killing him.

