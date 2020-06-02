https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/black-lives-matter-thug-forces-white-woman-get-knees-apologize-white-privilege-video/

Make no mistake, every single Communist wants every white person in America to do this.

Policemen across the country are kneeling before far-left protesters and rioters.

So Black Lives Matter members are emboldened and now telling civilians to submit and kiss the ring.

They now believe they have the authority to tell white Americans to kneel and apologize….for the color of their skin.

TRENDING: NY Attorney General Letitia James Threatens to Sue Trump Over Possible Military Deployment to Save Looted and Destroyed New York City

A member of BLM approached a white woman in Manhattan and said his “CEO” told him to bring white people to their knees because they have “white privilege.”

She immediately got on her knees as the member of Black Lives Matter asked her to “apologize for her white privilege.”

The thug also forced the woman to denounce President Trump.

WATCH:

The Communists want every white person in America to do this. pic.twitter.com/AHw4UtlryV — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) June 2, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

