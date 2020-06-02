https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/breaking-man-impersonating-national-guardsman-armed-teeth-arrested-la-video/
THIS IS SCARY–
Los Angeles Police arrested 31-year-old Gregory Wong on Monday night in downtown Los Angeles dressed as a National Guardsman and armed to the teeth.
Wong was arrested and taken into custody last night.
Advertisement – story continues below
Bill Melugin at FOX LA reported.
ARTICLE: https://t.co/Yumu5qQPAK
We have potential information on his motive but I am waiting to triple confirm before reporting this. Stay tuned for further info. Working all sources on this. @FOXLA
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 2, 2020
TRENDING: Unhinged Episcopal Bishop Calls in to CNN to Trash President Trump for Holding Bible without Her Permission — SAYS NOTHING ABOUT CRIMINALS WHO TORCHED CHURCH!
Gregory Wong is reportedly
Advertisement – story continues below
According to @BillFOXLA, Gregory Wong (AKA Spartan117GW) has been arrested for “impersonating National Guard.” Wong is a social media personality known for his military & video game cosplay. #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/hC0ZuoCJGb
— Investigation Confidential (@TheICAgency) June 2, 2020