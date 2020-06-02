https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/breaking-man-impersonating-national-guardsman-armed-teeth-arrested-la-video/

THIS IS SCARY–
Los Angeles Police arrested 31-year-old Gregory Wong on Monday night in downtown Los Angeles dressed as a National Guardsman and armed to the teeth.
Wong was arrested and taken into custody last night.

Bill Melugin at FOX LA reported.

TRENDING: Unhinged Episcopal Bishop Calls in to CNN to Trash President Trump for Holding Bible without Her Permission — SAYS NOTHING ABOUT CRIMINALS WHO TORCHED CHURCH!

Gregory Wong is reportedly

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...