https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/breaking-us-park-police-find-baseball-bats-poles-hidden-along-street-near-white-house-reports-pipe-bombs/

US Park Police found “baseball bats & metal poles hidden along the street” near the White House on Tuesday evening.

Smoke canisters and pepper balls were used to disperse the rioters and prevent them from using their secreted weapons.

Via Paul Sperry.

TRENDING: NY Attorney General Letitia James Threatens to Sue Trump Over Possible Military Deployment to Save Looted and Destroyed New York City

The Korean War Memorial

There are also reports tonight that US Park Police are investigating a threat of pipe bombs near the Korean Memorial in Washington DC.

Jack Posobiec posted this earlier.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...