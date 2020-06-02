https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/breaking-us-park-police-find-baseball-bats-poles-hidden-along-street-near-white-house-reports-pipe-bombs/

US Park Police found “baseball bats & metal poles hidden along the street” near the White House on Tuesday evening.

Smoke canisters and pepper balls were used to disperse the rioters and prevent them from using their secreted weapons.

Via Paul Sperry.

BREAKING: US Park Police chief says USPP & Secret Service found “baseball bats & metal poles hidden along the street” near the White House. Smoke canisters & pepper balls were used to disperse the rioters (tho “no tear gas was used”) & prevent them from using the secreted weapons — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) June 2, 2020

TRENDING: NY Attorney General Letitia James Threatens to Sue Trump Over Possible Military Deployment to Save Looted and Destroyed New York City

The Korean War Memorial

There are also reports tonight that US Park Police are investigating a threat of pipe bombs near the Korean Memorial in Washington DC.

Jack Posobiec posted this earlier.

BREAKING: 2 crates filled with pipe bombs discovered near Korean War Memorial in DC after suspects spotted in bushes. Federal assets in pursuit — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 2, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

