https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/500767-bush-administration-alums-form-pro-biden-super-pac

Former officials from the George W. Bush administration have formed a super PAC to support former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenPresidents and ‘presidents’ Biden to blast Trump’s church photo op in Philadelphia speech Rudy Giuliani calls on Cuomo to remove Bill de Blasio MORE’s White House campaign.

The super PAC, dubbed 43 Alumni For Biden, referring to the 43rd president, was formed Monday, according to a Tuesday filing with the Federal Election Commission.

Karen Kirksey, a former Treasury Department official from the Bush administration, is listed as the group’s treasurer and custodian of records.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill regarding who else will be involved in the group or what it intends to do to support Biden.

Biden has already all but locked up the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination but is facing what is widely expected to be a grueling general election battle against President Trump Donald John TrumpSessions accepts ‘Fox News Sunday’ invitation to debate, Tuberville declines Priest among those police cleared from St. John’s Church patio for Trump visit Trump criticizes CNN on split-screen audio of Rose Garden address, protesters clashing with police MORE.

Trump heads into the race with a massive cash advantage and has held the bully pulpit of the presidency for months while Biden is just starting to venture outside of Delaware following a quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. However, Trump is facing widespread criticism over his handling of the coronavirus and his rhetoric surrounding protests over the killing of George Floyd, including his threats to activate the military to quell riots.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

