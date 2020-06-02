https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/busted-democrat-rep-engel-caught-hot-mic-asking-turn-speak-george-floyd-presser-didnt-primary-wouldnt-care-video/

Democrat Rep. Eliot Engel (NY) was caught on a hot mic admitting he only wanted to speak at a George Floyd presser in the Bronx because he has a primary challenger threatening his seat.

Oops.

Democrat Engel asked Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. if he could speak at a press conference to discuss the George Floyd riots.

Engel was caught on a hot mic saying TWICE, “If I didn’t have a primary, I wouldn’t care.”

Diaz responds, “Don’t do that to me.”

WATCH:

!!! @RepEliotEngel heard on hot mic asking @rubendiazjr for a turn to speak, says twice, “If I didn’t have a primary, I wouldn’t care.” Diaz responds, “Don’t do that to me.” (h/t @News12BX livestream) pic.twitter.com/eQnkzLiEId — Emily Ngo (@emilyngo) June 2, 2020

Eliot Engel has been AWOL from his district for months.

And the day he returns, he tries to speak at an event addressing looting and rioting in the Bronx because he only cares about getting votes from the black community.

