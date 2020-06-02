https://www.dailywire.com/news/calls-to-cancel-wendys-after-franchisee-donates-over-400k-to-trumps-reelection

A cancel campaign has now been launched against the fast-food giant Wendy’s after the social media mobs on Twitter got word that a franchisee donated more than $400,000 to help Trump’s reelection.

According to Fox News, James Bodenstedt, CEO of Muy!, which franchises hundreds of Wendy’s, Taco Bells, and Pizza Huts throughout the country, has been taking a beating on social media after Business Insider reported about his political donations back in May.

“Bodenstedt’s donations were reported by Business Insider back in May, ahead of a roundtable discussion between members of the White House and members of the restaurant industry regarding coronavirus relief efforts,” reported the outlet. “Bodenstedt, the CEO of Muy! Companies, was reportedly the first fast-food franchise operator to participate in such discussions. The White House meeting also took place after Bodenstedt had donated more than $440,000 to Trump’s reelection campaign, the latest being a $200,000 donation to the Trump Victory PAC in March, according to Business Insider.”

Under the hashtag #WendysIsOverParty, Twitter users have proudly announced that they will be boycotting Wendy’s.

“Looks like Wendys supports [Dictator Trump]. Shame I can never eat there again, I really enjoyed the 4 for $4,” tweeted journalist David Leavitt. “Wendys supports a “man” who supports turning the military on us and systemic racism. #wendysisoverparty.”

“Wendy’s, y’all are funding Trumps Campaign? I will no longer be buying your spicy chicken nuggets. Goodbye,” tweeted actress Skai Jackson.

“Guys, I’m afraid I’ve got some bad news… I’ve eaten my last nug,” said one Twitter user.

“This is for Wendy’s, you big fat, white nasty, smelling fat b**h. Why you took me off the motherf***ing schedule? With your trifling dirty white racist a** big fat b***h umpalumpa body a** b***h. I’m coming up there and I’m going to beat the f**k out of you #wendyisoverparty,” tweeted another.

Since Bodenstedt is not the CEO of Wendy’s; just the franchisee company. Twitter users pointed out the absurdity of targeting Wendy’s directly when there are thousands of locations across America.

“Wendys didn’t donate. A franchisee did. He is the CEO of a company that owns hundreds of restaurant LOCATIONS—among them Taco Bells, Pizza Huts, Wendy’s, and more. There are thousands of Wendy’s, Taco Bells, Pizza Huts, etc. that are not owned by him,” tweeted one user.

“Y’all seriously just gonna destroy a company over someone they can’t even Control? The burgers are still the bomb, but it’s One franchisee out of thousands. A big one, but not reflective of Wendy’s as a whole. Also, ignore Taco Bell and Pizza Hut,” tweeted another user.

“Oh who the f**k cares that Wendy’s donated to Trump? They are still a good fast food restaurant. People act all hard in twitter yet they will still be back there for a burger, a frosty, or a spicy chicken sandwich later. People need to stop,” tweeted another.

