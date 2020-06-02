https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/yougov-voters-election-campaign/2020/06/02/id/970212

Former Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a 4-point lead over President Donald Trump in the latest CBS/YouGov poll conducted between May 29 and June 1.

The poll, released Tuesday, has Biden with the backing of 47% of those surveyed, down two points from a similar poll a month ago, while Trump received 43%, the same as in the previous poll. Also, 5% were not sure and 4% were planning on voting for someone else other than the two major party candidates.

The poll was taken as some cities and states began to emerge from government restrictions that shuttered businesses and limited activity to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and as riots erupted in some major cities following the death of a Minneapolis man in police custody.

The survey showed 75% of the more than 2,000 adults already have decided between Trump and Biden, while 19% probably will not change, 5% might change, and 1% percent probably will change.

The poll has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 2.6 percentage points.

The economy was a major factor in determining who to vote for according to 72% of those polled. A candidate’s personal qualities was a major factor for 70%; the coronavirus outbreak, 52%; and political party, 45%, of four listed issues.

The poll did not give a demographic breakdown of those polled, such as age, party affiliation, race or gender, but did list answers to the questions by those designations.

Of those polled, 12% self-identified as very liberal, 14% somewhat liberal, 30% moderate, 16% somewhat conservative, 14% as somewhat conservative, and 14% unsure.

