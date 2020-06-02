http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YueoPVRvnOE/

Hollywood celebrities are showing their solidarity with protestors by spreading #BlackOutTuesday — a social media hashtag that originated as a music industry initiative to give record label employees the day off but that has since metamorphosed into a generic virtue signal.

But the campaign has drown some scorn from establish media and leftist campaigners.

Stars including Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Katy Perry, Olivia Wilde, and Oscar winners Lupita Nyong’o and Mahershala Ali are using #BlackOutTuesday on their social media accounts or posting images of a monochromatic black box.

But CNN is warning that celebrities sharing the blacked out image with their millions of fans and followers “could be doing more harm than good.”

“We use hashtag to keep ppl updated. PLS stop using the hashtag for black images!!” Why posting a black image with the Black Lives Matter hashtag today could be doing more harm than good https://t.co/eZSEgaSwZj — CNN International (@cnni) June 2, 2020

#BlackLivesMatter activists scolded celebrities for using their hashtag in conjunction with #BlackOutTuesday, claiming that the latter hashtag was drowning out important #BlackLivesMatter messages on social media platforms.

Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul took to Instagram to show their support for #BlackOutTuesday. “It’s not enough for white people to feel compassion for those who are mistreated,” Cranston wrote. “Outrage is needed. A demand for fundamental, systemic change is necessary. ”

Pop star Katy Perry wrote on Instagram that she has been reflecting on how to best use her “privilege and platform.” She concluded that “this soon to be mother is going to work hard to make damn sure this world is a more just place for every child.”

Billy Joel tweeted out his support for the music industry’s #BlackOutTuesday. “This will be a day of action committed to meaningful change in our communities both now and in the future,” the singer said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Billy Joel joins the music industry in support of #BlackoutTuesday. pic.twitter.com/Nj014fsAQb — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) June 2, 2020

The Backstreet Boys exhorted “fellow artists crews, fans, and leaders” to fight “against racial justice in America.” The former boy band also encouraged social media followers to sign the Justice for George Floyd petition.

We are proudly observing #BlackOutTuesday to stand with the Black community and our colleagues, fellow artists, crews, fans and leaders fighting against racial injustice in America. To help, please text FLOYD to 55156 to sign the Justice for George Floyd petition. pic.twitter.com/amCjdQaj73 — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) June 2, 2020

The rapper known as 2 Chainz and Canadian rap megastar Drake also tweeted out #BlackOutTuesday.

The Broadway musical Hamilton also showed support for #BlackOutTuesday on its official Twitter account: “We know we promised silence today, but #BlackLivesMatter resources have been diluted on social media, and want to get this vital information back into your timelines.”

We know we promised silence today, but #BlackLivesMatter resources have been diluted on social media, and want to get this vital information back into your timelines. Let’s start here with ways you can help and resources: https://t.co/HJn0Q1PqbZ #BlackOutTuesday — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) June 2, 2020

More Hollywood A-listers like Ben Affleck, Kevin Bacon, Mandy Moore, Don Cheadle, Ryan Reynolds, Bon Jovi, Jamie Lee Curtis, Susan Sarandon, Dwayne Johnson, and Wanda Sykes have also joined the campaign.

Actress Susan Sarandon said “Link in bio with info on how to support protestors in every city. #blackouttuesday.”

Actor Kevin Bacon shared this.”

Rocker Bon Jovi said “the show must be paused.”

Actor Ben Affleck said “Now is the time for me to listen, learn, and most importantly, take action.”

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis offered her black out post with no comment.

Actor Ryan Reynolds’ note simply said “black lives matter.”

Comedian Wanda Sykes urged her followers to “stay focused.”

Avengers: Endgame star Don Cheadle shared this.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared the hashtag “normalize equality.”

Other stars including Olivia Wilde, Lupita Nyong’o, and Mahershala Ali also posted black boxes on their Instagram accounts.

British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver posted on Instagram: “Black out Tuesday. Love all Serve all.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestant The Vivienne urged more celebrities to voice their support for #BlackOutTuesday.

So many ‘celebs’ with HUGE platforms are SILENT, WAKE THE FUCK UP!!!!!!! #blackouttuesday — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) June 2, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

