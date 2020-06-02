https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/complete-anarchy-new-york-cops-beaten-run-cars-night-rioting-arson-peaceful-protesters-video/

Police officers in New York City were beaten and run over by a car in three separate attacks while upstate in Buffalo a car plowed through officers in the street. The attacks were all caught on video.

Looting and rioting in Manhattan was described by a reporter as “complete anarchy”. One police officer was seen lying injured on the sidewalk.

“Hard to describe how rampant the looting was tonight in Midtown Manhattan and how lawless it was. Complete anarchy. Literally hundreds of stores up and down Broadway, Fifth Ave, Sixth Ave. Kids ruling the streets like it was a party.”

Hard to describe how rampant the looting was tonight in Midtown Manhattan and how lawless it was. Complete anarchy. Literally hundreds of stores up and down Broadway, Fifth Ave, Sixth Ave. Kids ruling the streets like it was a party. pic.twitter.com/y9Ly1UD1WX — Rachel Olding (@rachelolding) June 2, 2020

TRENDING: PURE EVIL: Police Chief Breaks Down After Describing How Richmond Leftist Rioters Torched Home with Children inside Then Blocked Fire Department (VIDEO)

An officer was attacked in Manhattan:

NYPD officer injured on Madison Avenue tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZBrSu9eKCV — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) June 2, 2020

Fires were set in the Fordham neighborhood of the Bronx as peaceful protesters looted and attacked police officers.

I had to trim the video but broooo nights got into the pawn shop n then bruh this is fucking wild pic.twitter.com/mAj02ttIFD — KalixxBianca (@PoppethThyPusey) June 2, 2020

Fordham is on fire. This is an ominous sign familia. This is not good for communities of color. Protest is called for but destroying our own community is not. Stay safe.https://t.co/yFQyER9fzq#Fordham #FordhamRoad #Bronx pic.twitter.com/39sInUdJ46 — Uptown Collective (@Uptowncollectiv) June 2, 2020

Peaceful protesters also attacked an officer in the Bronx:

NYPD Cop attacked in the Bronx. I guess the critics will now say he overreacted. NYPD Cops defend yourselves, you are alone! pic.twitter.com/424w5bZbC6 — SBA (@SBANYPD) June 2, 2020

In Buffalo:

BREAKING: NY State Trooper, Police Officer rushed to hospital after being run over during protest/riot outside E Buffalo Police District Headquarters – SPEC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 2, 2020

Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio instituted an 11 p.m. curfew for New York City Monday. A disappointed de Blasio said Monday night he would move it up to 8 p.m. for Tuesday, “These protests have power and meaning. But as the night wears on we are seeing groups use them to incite violence and destroy property.Our first priority is keeping people safe, so I’m extending the curfew to Tuesday. It will begin at 8pm.”

These protests have power and meaning. But as the night wears on we are seeing groups use them to incite violence and destroy property. Our first priority is keeping people safe, so I’m extending the curfew to Tuesday. It will begin at 8pm. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 2, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

