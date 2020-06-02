https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/06/02/cops-under-fire-4-cops-shot-in-st-louis-while-las-vegas-officer-gunned-down-n482306

Four St. Louis police officers are “conscious and breathing” following shootings in St. Louis during a riot. Another officer in Las Vegas is in critical condition on life support after getting shot in the head outside of a casino.

The officers are the most recent examples of officers at risk during the riots across America.

It doesn’t help public safety when mayors, politicians, and protesters are referring to the police as “murderers” and “terrorists.”

Fox News:

In St. Louis, Mo., Monday night, four police officers were shot during protests in the city’s downtown area, two in the leg, one in the foot and one in the arm. Police Chief John Hayden said they were hit by gunfire by “some coward” while standing on the side of a police line. “As we speak we’re trying to get control out of this city, still hearing gunfire and everything,” he said. I don’t know what else to say. This is horrible. Thank God, they’re alive.”

Hayden broke down during his remarks.

Chief Hayden provides an update on 4 of our officers who were struck by gunfire tonight during the downtown unrest. https://t.co/Ml1CgIikHf — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 2, 2020

St. Louis sounds like Dodge City on Saturday night.

Police in St. Louis are under live fire from rioters. Four have been shot, sent to hospital. pic.twitter.com/S6b2uuRVIE — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 2, 2020

The shooting of the officer in Las Vegas appeared to be an execution.

In Las Vegas, Nevada, an officer was shot in the head at the Circus Circus Hotel and Casino on the Strip. A source told 8News Now that the officer was in a fight with another suspect when someone walked up behind and shot the officer, who is now on life support. It was one of two officer-involved shootings in the city; police said officers fired on a suspect at the Federal Courthouse in a separate incident. The suspect was hit several times.

It’s getting very dangerous for our men in blue out there.

In Richmond, two officers were shot responding to an “armed person” call.

RPD officers were called to investigate a report of an armed person on Semmes Avenue early Tuesday morning. When they arrived, gunfire erupted. The two cops and the suspect were taken to local hospitals.

In Buffalo, N.Y., an SUV plowed through a group of law enforcement during a Floyd demonstration, injuring at least two officers.

In the Bronx, NY, an officer was attacked by several men.

NYPD Cop attacked in the Bronx. I guess the critics will now say he overreacted. NYPD Cops defend yourselves, you are alone! pic.twitter.com/424w5bZbC6 — SBA (@SBANYPD) June 2, 2020

It’s good to be reminded every once and a while that cops are people too. They have families and loved ones who care about them. They have the toughest job in America and receive precious little thanks for it.

And they live and die protecting the rest of us.

That some are cynical or hot-headed or are not fit psychologically to wear a badge or carry a gun is not the fault of the 500,000-strong law enforcement brothers across America, most of whom are willing to give up their lives to keep us safe.

The protesters see police as a symbol of injustice when cops are the only thing standing between us and the barbarians ransacking and burning our cities. Perhaps a little more understanding by both sides would calm the situation.

