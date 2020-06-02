https://www.dailywire.com/news/cops-viciously-attacked-in-new-york-as-rioters-loot-stores-leaders-beg-democrat-governor-cuomo-for-national-guard

Multiple police officers were attacked in Democrat-controlled New York on Monday night as violent rioters broke into stores and stole things.

The Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA) posted a video showing a law enforcement officer being attacking in the Bronx.

SBA tweeted: “NYPD Cop attacked in the Bronx. I guess the critics will now say he overreacted. NYPD Cops defend yourselves, you are alone!”

NYPD Cop attacked in the Bronx. I guess the critics will now say he overreacted. NYPD Cops defend yourselves, you are alone! pic.twitter.com/424w5bZbC6 — SBA (@SBANYPD) June 2, 2020

In Buffalo, a driver rammed a truck into a group of law enforcement officials which reportedly left two of them seriously injured.

BREAKING: A trooper and an officer were hit by a car that blew through a line of officers at the protest on Bailey Avenue according to PBA President John Evans. They were taken to ECMC. Stay with @SPECNewsBuffalo for updates. #Buffalo pic.twitter.com/odQygo09lH — Stephen Marth (@StephenMarth) June 2, 2020

Warning: This video is graphic. Someone just ran over a line of police in Buffalo, New York. pic.twitter.com/KeJ94rYEQr — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 2, 2020

Another video from Fox News reporter Bryan Llenas showed a police officer who was injured on the ground as other law enforcement officers rushed to his aid. It is not clear what happened to the officer but it is worth noting that the reporter had been taking video in the area of violent rioters breaking into stores and stealing things.

NYPD officer injured on Madison Avenue tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZBrSu9eKCV — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) June 2, 2020

