What to Know Nearly 2,000 NYC protestors, including 700 Monday night alone, were arrested over the five days of demonstrations in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody

The NYC curfew has been extended through Sunday — it is effective daily from 8 p.m.-5 a.m.; the mayor rejected calls to deploy the National Guard, saying “outside armed forces” would only exacerbate the difficult situation

Monday’s protests were largely peaceful, but late-night chaos erupted again as dozens of looters spread over Manhattan and the Bronx, where an NYPD sergeant was hit by a car. Gov. Cuomo called it a “disgrace”

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday New York City’s curfew will continue for the rest of the week, through Sunday, after police said “packs of youth” took to the streets overnight and violently looted stores across Manhattan and the Bronx, injuring officers in the process.

Shattered glass, mannequins and merchandise were left strewn across damaged store floors in midtown, while ashes and debris spilled from havoc-wrecked sidewalks into the streets along Grand Concourse as the sun rose following a fifth night of protests over the death of George Floyd.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo blasted the city’s response as a “disgrace” and accused the mayor and the NYPD of failing to do their jobs Tuesday night.

“I believe the mayor underestimates the scope of the problem. I think he underestimates the duration of the problem,” Cuomo said Tuesday, adding he thought more cops should’ve been deployed on top of the already doubled patrol.

De Blasio spoke ahead of Cuomo’s briefing and didn’t immediately respond to the governor’s barb. The mayor focused on what the city would do going forward, while the police benevolent association fired back at Cuomo by saying they were doing their job, and “it’s not our fault that our city and state governments can’t plan and work together, but we are suffering the consequences.”

The initial curfew was imposed Monday to curb late-night violence amid the ongoing demonstrations. It was the first such measure since a white cop’s shooting of a black soldier in Harlem prompted a citywide curfew in 1943. The extended curfew will be in effect daily from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. — and end a day before a COVID-ravaged New York City reopens after its months-long shutdown.

Nearly 2,000 people have been arrested over five days of New York City protests so far. Police cuffed another 700 Monday night into Tuesday, by far the biggest number since the protests started and nearly doubling the total.

Police responded to reports of looting and fires being set on Monday at Macy’s in Herald Square.

Several more cops were hurt overnight, including an NYPD sergeant investigating break-ins in the Bronx. That officer was hit by a car; he is in serious condition but is expected to survive. Another cop was hit by a vehicle when he tried to stop a cellphone store burglary on Eighth Street in Manhattan. No arrests have been made in either case, though police are looking for several suspects. In total, nearly 50 police officers have been hurt since the citywide protests began Thursday night.

De Blasio condemned the “vicious attacks on police officers” Tuesday, calling out the incident involving the sergeant, which he said appeared intentional. He said the city will not tolerate these “wholly unacceptable” attacks.

The protests earlier in the day were largely peaceful, the mayor added — and he wants to protect people’s right to continue demonstrating in that manner. Facing mounting calls for a stricter crackdown amid ongoing violence, de Blasio said the late-night looting and chaos do not reflect the people of New York City.

“There were peaceful protesters who rejected the violent elements and forced them out of protests,” de Blasio said. “There were elected officials and clergy who said to people, ‘If you’re going to protest in our community it must be peaceful. If you attempt any violence we will reject you.’ That ultimately is the big story here.”

More than a dozen protests in New York and New Jersey are planned over the course of the day Tuesday, with the last organized demonstration scheduled before the city’s curfew takes effect. At that time (8 p.m.), the NYPD said that most vehicles would be banned from south of 96th Street in Manhattan, with only residents, essential workers, buses and truck deliveries allowed.

Protests got underway by early afternoon, with the city’s Office of Emergency Management warning New Yorkers to expect demonstration-related delays near Foley Square and Washington Square Park. Photos posted to social media also showed activity by the Brooklyn Bridge. Hundreds more gathered in Astoria. All three demonstrations appeared controlled despite the intense emotions.

By 5 p.m., there were a massive crowd walking up from the Lower East Side, going up First Avenue to the Upper East Side and seemingly en route to Gracie Mansion. It was one of the largest crowds that had gathered to protest in NYC, yet it was entirely peaceful with no reports of any vandalism.

There was also a crowd of hundreds outside the Stonewall Inn, the Greenwich Village bar where the 1969 riots helped kick off the gay rights movement. A vast majority of protesters there were seen wearing masks, with others handing out masks to those who didn’t have one.

Investigators say certain extremist groups are fueling the late-night violence, undermining the rightful peaceful protests of others. The NYPD doubled the officers on city streets Monday night, focusing on hotspots from previous protests like Barclays Center and Union Square. Still, destructive looting was rampant in spots, particularly in midtown Manhattan and the Bronx.

“There was chaos in the city of New York last night where we actually saw looting on our streets. It was sad. It was dangerous and it has to stop,” Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch said Tuesday. “The message has to be clear from City Hall – the violence stops today.”

De Blasio emphasized that point several times earlier in the day, saying of the destruction, “We don’t accept that. We’re going to fight that. We’re going to fix that.

He described the mayhem he saw in the Bronx Monday night, particularly on Fordham and Burnside avenues, as a “real problem.” The destruction spiraled so out of control that New York City Council Member Fernando Cabrera (D-Bronx) called on Cuomo to activate the National Guard, as 20 other states have done.

“Fordham Road is the lifeblood of the West Bronx, providing jobs as well as essential goods and services,” Cabrera said. “We are already suffering physically, socially and emotionally from the COVID-19 pandemic. We can’t afford to lose our economic engine.”

While Cuomo has the National Guard on standby, he has said he believes the NYPD has the manpower to handle the situation. De Blasio flat-out said Tuesday he didn’t want the National Guard deployed. The governor could override him but said he believed it would be more chaotic than helpful to do so.

“We do not need, nor do we think it’s wise, for the National Guard to be activated in New York City,” the mayor said Tuesday. “When outside armed forces go into local communities, no good comes of it. We have seen this for decades.”

Scenes across the city on Monday painted the clearest picture yet that some opportunists are taking advantage of the national movement calling for racial justice in the wake of Floyd’s death.

In the late afternoon, thousands marched peacefully down Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn. At least three groups of varying sizes marched through that borough and Manhattan over the course of the day, mirroring the packed but peaceful protests that have dominated New Yorkers’ response since Thursday.

In Washington Square Park, New York City’s top uniformed member of the force, Chief of Department Terrence Monahan, kneeled with protesters to diffuse a tense situation. It was one of a growing number of powerful moments of solidarity between protesters and police in the city and nationwide.

“Everyone, this has got to end, we all know Minnesota was wrong, they were arrested which they should be. There’s not a police officer over here that thinks Minnesota was justified. We stand with you on that,” Monahan said.

Reports of destruction began to come in around 8 p.m. Monday, well before the start of the curfew. A handful of demonstrators broke off a relatively peaceful group as it moved around 30 Rockefeller Plaza, breaking windows at the Nintendo and Michael Kors stores.

Later, people were seen ripping off plywood and opening up metal gates to break into stores in Manhattan. Crowds ran out, hands full of merchandise from Macy’s, Best Buy, Foot Looker and Duane Reade, as well as Microsoft and AT&T stores.

“There are packs of youths running as fast as they can, smashing windows as fast as they can, and police are trying to catch them as soon as possible,” an NYPD spokesman said.

President Donald Trump referenced the Macy’s looting in a tweet Tuesday, saying the store was “devastated yesterday when hoodlums and thieves vandalized it, breaking almost all of its large panels of storefront glass.” For their part, Macy’s said in an internal email that “the damage to our store was minimal.”

De Blasio said the mayhem underway even before the curfew started — and the continuing chaos over the course of the evening — prompted his decision to extend the order for the rest of the week. Essential workers, people experiencing homelessness and those seeking medical attention are exempt. Those caught in violation of the order face arrest and a misdemeanor summons for breaking the mayor’s executive order.

The protests involving tens of thousands across the country have turned deadly in some cities. They come amid the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 100,000 people in the United States and nearly 25,000, at least, in New York alone. Black and Latino people have died at higher rates than the general population across America and in New York City, which accounts for nearly a fifth of all coronavirus deaths in the country.

Cuomo and de Blasio have both expressed concern mass protests could exacerbate COVID-19 in New York City just before its long-awaited reopening.

“New York City reopens next week. It took us 93 days to get here. We have to take a minute and ask ourselves, ‘What are we doing here?’ What are we trying to accomplish?” the governor said Monday. “We should be outraged. Protests, yes. Be frustrated, yes. Is there a larger problem? Of course. It’s not just Mr. Floyd.”

“There’s a moment for change here, yes. It’s not enough to come out and say ‘I’m angry and frustrated.’ And what? What do you want?” Cuomo added. “The protesters are making a point — and most of them are making a sensible point — but you have to add the common-sense agenda that every voice calls for so the politicians know what to do. People united can do anything.”

New Jersey is revising its near two-decades-old police use of force policy in the wake of the protests, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Tuesday. Grewal said the state would work with diverse groups, from police unions to religious organizations and more, to develop a comprehensive update to the policy. It was last revised in 2000, Grewal said. He hopes to release a new policy by year’s end.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state is approaching a level where coronavirus fatalities are perhaps not eliminated but are very few.

