https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/trump-coward-hiding-in-bunker

The Trump-deranged media is calling the president a “coward” because he was moved to an underground bunker as riots erupted outside the White House over the weekend.

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino joined the “Glenn Beck Radio Program” Tuesday to set the record straight. He told Glenn that under Title 18, US Code 3056, the Secret Service has the authority to protect the president however they deem necessary, with or without his consent.

Dan explained that the severity of the White House riots, which resulted in at least 50 Secret Service agents being injured, would very likely have warranted overriding the president’s preference on whether or not to take shelter.

“Shame on the media … for painting this as some kind of situation where Trump ran like a coward,” Dan said. “Which is totally false and made-up. […] They’re morons. These are imbeciles with double digit IQs who are only in this to aggravate an already-bad situation. And it’s a shame, because they’re really incentivizing this kind of stuff to happen.”

He also made it clear that the so-called protests over the death of George Floyd were actually “very strategic” riots organized by “Antifa terrorists.”

“It was not even a protest. It should have been, and could have been … but that’s not what it was. It was an insurrection. It was a riot,” Dan stated.

“I can tell you, from sources of mine that were there, [who are] more than credible and unimpeachable, that the attack at the White House — and that’s what it was over a period of days — was very organized. It was done using very strategic tactics,” he added. “I want to be crystal clear, this was organized by Antifa terrorists. It’s not a joke. It’s not hyperbole. These were people that were committed to an insurrection that was thankfully put down.”

Watch the video below for more details:

Dan Bongino: Trump is NOT a Coward Hiding in a Bunker

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multiplatform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

