Actress and left-wing activist Debra Messing shared a photoshopped image of German dictator Adolf Hitler alongside a photo of President Donald Trump holding a bible to social media on Tuesday morning.

The image tweeted by Messing shows Hitler holding a bible up with right hand as he is surrounded by Nazi officers and apparent supporters and President Trump also holding a bible with his right hand in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington D.C. on Monday afternoon. “This is not an accident!” the photo reads.

The Will & Grace star captioned the tweet: “A dog whistle to white nationalists and Nazis.”

A dog whistle to white nationalists and Nazis. pic.twitter.com/FXnOGlkwjc — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) June 2, 2020

BuzzFeed reporter Craig Silverman called out Messing for spreading the fake image, tweeting directly at her: “Please check stuff before you spread it. The Hitler photo is fake.”

“A lot of people are sharing an image that appears to show Trump and Hitler holding a bible in the same way. The Trump pic is from June 1, but the Hitler pic was photoshopped to add the bible,” he added.

Please check stuff before you spread it. The Hitler photo is fake. https://t.co/hVLlQiSO4q — Craig Silverman (@CraigSilverman) June 2, 2020

Thus far, Twitter has yet to fact check Messings’ false tweet in the wake of opting to fact check President Donald Trump’s tweet about the connection between vote-by-mail and voter fraud. Shortly after, the social media giant was forced to correct its fact-check after it was itself fact-checked.

Last week, actor and hip-hop Ice Cube tweeted a photo that erroneously linked fired and charged Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with felon Jonathan Riches wearing a red “Make Whites Great Again” baseball cap.

12 hours after Ice Cube posted the viral tweet, Twitter slapped it with a “manipulated media” warning. The label was added to hundreds of other tweets with the photo as well.

