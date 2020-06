https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/dem-governors-praise-mass-protests/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Democratic Governors said they support large-scale protests, a reversal from mandating social distancing and lockdowns since March.

“I stand behind the protesters and their message,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

He noted earlier in the day, though, that protests “could exacerbate COVID-19 spread.”

