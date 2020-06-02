https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/dem-mayor-urges-george-floyd-protesters-get-tested-coronavirus/

(FOX NEWS) — Atlanta’s mayor is worried about George Floyd protests in her city fueling the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, urged protesters to get tested for the virus.

“If you were out protesting last night, you probably need to go get a COVID test this week,” she said Saturday at a news conference. “There is still a pandemic in America that’s killing black and brown people at higher numbers.”

