KKK-Blackface Governor Ralph Northam (D) rejected the White House’s request to deploy Virginia’s National Guard to DC to help quell rioters.

Left-wing terrorists descended upon the White House Sunday night, setting fires around the area.

So the Pentagon on Monday requested that Virginia send in between 3,000 to 5,000 National Guardsmen to bolster enforcement.

Northam said no.

“I am not going to send our men and women in uniform of a very proud National Guard to Washington for a photo-op,” Northam said

Via Richmond Times Dispatch:

Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday denied a request from the Trump administration to deploy Virginia’s National Guard to “dominate” protesters in Washington, D.C. The Pentagon on Monday requested that Virginia send between 3,000 and 5,000 members of its National Guard to fight unrest in the nation’s capital, which like many cities across the country, has seen peaceful and violent demonstrations in protest of police brutality, particularly toward people of color. In a call with Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday afternoon, Northam declined Esper’s request, out of concern that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had not been consulted. The Northam administration also expressed concern about President Donald Trump’s rhetoric during a call with governors at noon Monday, during which he urged governors to “dominate” protests with an “occupying force,” a military reference.

“When this request came in, we quickly learned it had not been made at Mayor Bower’s request or coordinated with her, and we have heightened concern based on the President’s remarks that the Administration is looking to use the Guard to escalate — not deescalate — the situation,” said Northam chief of staff Clark Mercer in a statement.

US Attorney General Bill Barr on Tuesday warned rioters that law enforcement will be stepping up their response tonight after he walked the streets of DC last night like a boss.

