Democrat New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter was arrested during what he claimed was a peaceful protest as he struggles to maintain control over his city which has been devastated by violent rioters that have attacked law enforcement officers, looted stores, and damaged buildings.

Chiara de Blasio, 25, was arrested on Sunday after law enforcement officials declared that an unlawful assembly was taking place in the area where she was and she allegedly refused to move after blocking traffic.

A source told The New York Post, “That was a real hotspot, police cars were getting burned there, people were throwing and yelling, fighting with cops. There were thousands of people in that area at that time.”

De Blasio responded to the news by saying during a press conference, “I love my daughter deeply; I honor her. I’m proud of her that she cares so much; she was willing to go out there and do something about it.”

“She was acting peacefully,” de Blasio claimed. “She believes everything she did was in the spirit of peaceful, respectful protest.”

The news comes as New York City has been plagued by violent riots that have led to law enforcement officers being run over by cars and brutally beaten while trying to maintain order amid chaos.

There has been bipartisan support from members of the U.S. Congress for the National Guard to be deployed in New York City over de Blasio’s failure to keep New York City safe from violent rioters.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) called out de Blasio, writing on Twitter: “The National Guard needs to get called into NYC to help. @NYCMayor is way out of his element & rioters are ruling the streets. Let’s stop pretending this is just some beautifully peaceful expression of protest. It’s not. Too many heads are dangerously buried in the sand right now.”

“Where is @NYCMayor and why hasn’t he requested the National Guard yet to help the NYPD save New York City?” Zeldin continued. “ALL of the city’s elected officials & community leaders need to wake up, rise up, & take back your city. Anyone silent about this right now is an accomplice to these crimes!”

Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) also called for the National Guard to be deployed, saying that de Blasio has “lost control” of the city.

“The mayhem that occurred in parts of the city last night—the unprecedented looting and attacks on officers and bystanders—was not the work of peaceful protesters,” Rose wrote on Twitter, later adding, “Last night demonstrated that the Mayor has lost control of situation once and for all. If we are going to enforce an 8:00 p.m. curfew tonight, then the National Guard must be deployed to assist with that and that alone.”

