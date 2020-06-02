https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/democrats-told-hold-hearings-u-s-riots-antifas-role/

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., is being told in no uncertain terms that he needs to respond to the riots spreading across the nation by holding hearings to address both “police brutality” the violence itself.

“In times of crisis, America looks to its leaders. Instead of hiding behind video conferences, our committee must get back to work for the American people and demonstrate we are worthy of the office they elected us to,” said Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., in a letter to Nadler Tuesday.

“I urge you to immediately schedule hearings on the police brutality and violent protests plaguing our country, and to immediately begin an investigation into the role groups like Antifa play in sowing seeds of discord. The Judiciary Committee has historically been a guiding force in shaping the House’s agenda, and it’s incumbent upon the chairman to ensure our committee schedule reflects the seriousness of the issues our country is currently facing.”

Collins pointed out that the committee hasn’t met for months.

“Since March 1, 2020, the committee has held one formal hearing at the subcommittee level and none at the full committee,” he said, pointing out, “The one formal hearing the committee conducted was just another targeted stunt directed at negating the president’s work.”

He charged that the committee has “done nothing” on the coronavirus or the “police brutality and the violent riots that have followed.”

That’s despite the fact that the committee maintains “primary jurisdiction over the myriad of issues currently facing our country.”

A subcommittee is to hold soon a virtual on mail-in voting.

“As we continue seeing instances of police brutality against African Americans and violent riots across the country, the Judiciary Committee has continued to sit on the sidelines, failing to meet its obligations to the American people by holding hearings and taking action to address the underlying problems giving rise to these issues,” Collins wrote.

Collins said while the committee has been “on the sidelines,” the nation has been devastated by “the appalling police brutality that led to George Floyd’s death.” And the protests in response were “overtaken by rioters with the sole purpose of setting our cities on fire.”

“These riots are – literally and figuratively – tearing our country apart.”

The committee, he said, is “failing to meet its obligations to the American people” by its inaction.

“We should be focusing the committee’s efforts on issues worthy of the American people’s time and respect, like addressing police relations within our communities and the seemingly organized effort to riot and loot our cities … in the name of ‘justice.'”

“This is chaos,” he said.

