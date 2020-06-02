http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/3Uo-DjU3NWc/

No other president has had a higher disapproval rate at this time during their administration than Donald Trump, according to FiveThirtyEight‘s Nate Silver. Trump’s disapproval rate is at 54 percent per FiveThirtyEight projections, the highest it’s been since October 2019.

Trump’s disapproval rating has been on the rise again, now up to 54%. There were some presidents with lower approval ratings to this point in their first terms, but no president had a higher *disapproval* rating than Trump now has.https://t.co/Vfmzd6B2ps pic.twitter.com/X3qpeAwoAe — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) June 2, 2020

Silver notes that there has been other presidents with lower approval ratings, but none with this high of a disapproval rating to start June of an election year. Only Jimmy Carter in recent memory comes close to Trump’s disapproval rating at a 52 percent clip at this time in day 1,230 of his presidency.

The majority of polls have Trump down by double digits to former Vice President Joe Biden in November’s presidential election. Some polls have Trump’s net approval as low as 15 percent to Biden, while one survey — the Rasmussen poll, a longtime Trump favorite — did have both at 49 percent at the start of May.

Trump has frequently lashed out on Twitter against polls that have him down, including a Fox News poll that said he was behind eight points. In response, Trump said, “Hope Roger [Ailes] is looking down and watching what has happened to this once beautiful creation!”

