Another leftist clown disguised as a man of faith.

Washington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory released a statement on Tuesday lashing out at the President of the United States for visiting the John Paul II National Shrine.

Clueless Archbishop Gregory lectured President Trump on “defending the rights of all people even those with whom we might disagree” while at the same time attacking him for visiting a Catholic Shrine.

What a disgrace.

.@WashArchbishop Gregory has released a statement on the president’s visit to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine.https://t.co/46g9Ac8Wy5 pic.twitter.com/d1wERIoLVp — DC Archdiocese (@WashArchdiocese) June 2, 2020

And the tear gas reports were bullshit, Archbishop.

What a HORRIBLE representative for the Catholic Church.

You owe this President an apology Archbishop.

Turns out that was not true. Nice try.https://t.co/fuvD8CJOm6 — Old Programmer (@AnOldProgrammer) June 2, 2020

