Donald Trump Jr. on Monday wondered why the establishment media’s obsession with restrictions spurred by novel coronavirus virtually disappeared, asking why such outlets are no longer condemning “mass gatherings that would have been so deadly due to COVID 19 just a few days ago” as rioters take to the streets.

“Why is the media no longer concerned, and often almost gleeful, about all the mass gatherings that would have been so deadly due to COVID 19 just a few days ago?” Trump asked, noting the shift in coronavirus coverage as weeks of emphasizing social distancing abruptly came to a halt.

“I guess these people magically aren’t ‘killing their grandmas’ by going outside anymore?!?” he added:

Why is the media no longer concerned, and often almost gleeful, about all the mass gatherings that would have been so deadly due to COVID 19 just a few days ago? I guess these people magically aren’t “killing their grandmas” by going outside anymore?!? 🙄 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 1, 2020

Many progressive personalities who condemned Americans taking part in the peaceful Reopen America protests across the nation — and who criticized the president for urging states to reopen — are refusing to extend the same critiques to protesters flocking to the streets this week and participating in demonstrations that have been, largely, dominated by violence and looters.

“@realDonaldTrump already has the smell of death on him, and he is going to get more people killed with his ignorance, cowardice, chaos & incompetence. Period. This ain’t a carnival game,” actor Jeffrey Wright said in April:

👉🏾@realDonaldTrump already has the smell of death on him, and he is going to get more people killed with his ignorance, cowardice, chaos & incompetence. Period. This ain’t a carnival game. Liberate America.✊🏾🇺🇸 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) April 17, 2020

Actor Ron Perlman implied that Trump was guilty of negligent homicide for his tweets promoting the liberation of states, and pop star Pink blasted Americans who gathered to demand leaders to reopen the country so they could get back to work:

Maybe we should all protest the protesters?Hand out waivers for people to sign that says if they get sick they wave their right to healthcare.then they also agree to pay hospital bills of any single person they come in contact with. I feel like I’m living in the movie IDIOCRACY. — P!nk (@Pink) May 2, 2020

She has not extended the same proposal to this week’s protesters.

Social distancing guidelines and restrictions limiting the gatherings of large groups still remain in place in most parts of the country. However, many members of the establishment media have demonstratively eased their calls for coronavirus-era safety precautions as chaos, in the name of “justice,” consumed U.S. streets.

