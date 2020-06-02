http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ysPH1JphCRo/

Mendy’s Gym on Van Nuys Blvd. in California posted a man with a double barrel shotgun at the front door to keep looters from entering the premises.

The man, dressed in black, can be seen resting the shotgun in a photo published by Bill Melugin of FOX Los Angeles.

Armed with a shotgun and plenty of muscle, Mendy’s Gym on Van Nuys Blvd just repelled a group of looters who targeted the business. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/zOABXuuoru — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 2, 2020

Breitbart News reported on June 20 that armed business owners turned back looters in Van Nuys.

A television reporter from Fox 11 Los Angeles was there and caught the whole episode on video.

(1/3) EXCLUSIVE: A group of alleged looters square-off against business owners in Van Nuys as police converge onto the scene. The tense moments were captured live in front of our FOX 11 news camera. https://t.co/KEbNy7SnKw pic.twitter.com/ClBjejZWLx — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) June 2, 2020

In Minneapolis, black business owners stood shoulder-to-shoulder to fend off any looters who might target their livelihoods.

Businessowners in #MinneapolisRiot defending their stores from looters. pic.twitter.com/TUz6lgEm11 — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) May 29, 2020

Polk County, Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd warned looters that residents in his county are armed, Breitbart News reported on June 1. He then went further, making clear that he recommended residents in his county use their guns to blow looters “back out of the house.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

