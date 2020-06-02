https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/facebook-feature-archive-posts/2020/06/02/id/970179

Facebook will release a new feature that will make it easier for users to hide or delete posts they’ve made in the past, the social media company announced on Tuesday.

“Whether you’re entering the job market after college or moving on from an old relationship, we know things change in people’s lives, and we want to make it easy for you to curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today,” the company said while introducing the new feature, Manage Activity.

“The archive feature is for content you no longer want others to see on Facebook, but that you still want to keep for yourself. For example, you could archive a post you made when you were in high school that you still find amusing but that you’d rather not be seen by anyone else on Facebook,” the company continued.

It would also let users delete posts entirely by adding a trash feature, which will automatically erase any unwanted posts after 30 days. The feature will also allow users to filter posts, and hide or delete them en masse.

The Manage Activity feature will first appear on Facebook’s mobile apps before coming to desktop and Facebook Lite at some point down the line.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

