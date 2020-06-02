https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/family-research-council-report-explains-christians-support-gop/

It’s no secret that the evangelical Christian community in America played a significant role in President Trump’s victory in 2016.

Now, a new report from the Family Research Council and its affiliates explains the reasons why so many support the Republican Party.

“Neither political party is a Christian party in the sense that every policy position they advocate for lines up perfectly with the Bible. In fact, there are numerous policy issues on which the Bible does not speak,” the report says.

“However, it is also true in recent years that the two major political parties have adopted clear positions on moral issues on which the Bible does speak.

“For example, on the issues of abortion and human sexuality, the parties are now on opposite ends of the spectrum. For Christians who privilege the authority of Scripture over that of any political party, it is tragic that any candidate for public office would hold (and in some cases even champion) positions on issues that disregard and flaunt God’s unchanging moral law.”

The report says it’s “important to recognize that the Republican party has generally embraced policy positions on abortion and human sexuality that are consistent with Scripture, while the Democratic party has embraced positions on these issues that are at odds with Scripture.”

Abortion is one example.

“Consider the topic of unborn life. On this issue, not only is the Bible’s teaching clear, the application for public policy is also clear. For example, the Bible teaches that every human being is a unique image-bearer of God and possesses inherent dignity. Thus, human life is supremely valuable, and there is a duty to preserve life.

“From the perspective of the Bible, it is right and just to support laws and policies that preserve life. The Bible’s moral appraisal of abortion and its implications for public policy are obvious: killing unborn children is morally wrong and ought to be opposed. Mapped out onto the political realities of a two-party system, the outworking of this moral calculus is clear.”

The contrast on that issue has been particularly stark, the report says, with Democrats moving further from their position in the 1990s that it be “safe, legal and rare.”

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia even has advocated infanticide in the case of a baby who survives and abortion.

Republicans, in contrast, proposed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, requiring doctors to help such an infant.

The FRC report by David Closson, “Biblical principles for political engagement: Worldview, issues, and voting,” points out that back in 1947 theologian Carl Henry was encouraging Christians to apply their faith to “pressing world problems,” and engage in the public square and participate in politics.

But the rise of secularism and “the sexual revolution’s repudiation of Christian sexual ethics” have left many Christians uninformed or confused.

The Scripture, the report explains, says much about civic responsibility.

“Because voting is a matter of stewardship, Christians living in a democratic republic should seek to vote in a way that honors God and advances the wellbeing of their neighbor,” the report says.

FRC said the report aims to help pastors and Christians navigate the “stormy political landscape in an election year.”

Hundreds of thousands of copies are being distributed.

Closson explains: “As Christians, we believe that the gospel of Jesus Christ has implications for all areas of life, including politics. Because we care about our neighbors and desire to steward our God-given responsibilities, we must, as Christians engage in the political process. But we must engage biblically.

“This requires that we be prepared to grapple with the moral issues of our day, the reality of our two-party system, and follow our Christian convictions to their logical end by voting for candidates and parties that support clear biblical values. This publication exists to facilitate careful thinking about these issues and encourage God-honoring, faithful political engagement that filters all issues, candidates, and party platforms through a biblical worldview.”

His report warns that Christians “should never equate the church’s mission with the platform of a political party.”

But voting is, in fact, “an exercise in delegating God-ordained authority.”

“By voting, Christians are entrusting their ‘sward-bearing’ responsibility to officials who will govern on their behalf. Seen from this perspective, voting is a matter of stewardship failure to vote is a failure to exercise God-given authority,” the report says.

“If theologically conservative Christians appear increasingly aligned with one party, it is because the other party has taken positions on moral issues that oppose the Bible’s explicit teachings,” the report finds. “Thus, while it is true that Christians should not feel perfectly at ‘home’ in either political party, is it fair to suggest that they should feel equally comfortable in both? The answer would seem to be ‘no.'”

The post Family Research Council report explains why Christians support the GOP appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

