NBA superstar and Kim Jong Un pal Dennis Rodman called for an end to looting amid protests over the death of George Floyd, saying on social media that “we’re human beings, not f*cking animals.”

Dozens of cities across the nation have been set on fire and hundreds of businesses — not surprisingly, mostly high-end store — have been looted in riots after Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed in Minneapolis last week by a white police officer.

“I think someone needs to come out and say, ‘Hey, guys, why are we looting? Why are we stealing? Why are we creating more issues, more problems?” Rodman said in an Instagram video, titled “Rest in Power George Floyd.” “This is a bad, bad situation. But the fact that you’re gonna protest, protest in the right way. You don’t have to go and burn down things, steal things, burn things and stuff like that.”

Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged last week with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Videos shot by bystanders show Chauvin jamming his knee into Floyd’s neck during an arrest, which lasted more than eight minutes. Floyd had been suspected of using a counterfeit $20 bill. He died a short time later.

But Rodman said rioting and looting are not the solution. “Please understand … we have to live together,” Rodman said. “We’re human beings, we’re not f*cking animals.”

The former NBA star also said COVID-19 concerns should still outweigh protests.

“We’v got enough issues with this COVID,” Rodman said. “We’ve got enough issues, for this right here to happen, right now, it just adds to it. You’ve got people, big corporations closing stores because people are looting. Why? Why are we doing this, why are we hurting each other, again? Why aren’t we helping each other and holding each other’s hands and try to solve the problem?”

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said much the same thing last week when she addressed rioters.

“It’s enough,” Bottoms said during a press conference on Friday. “We are all angry. This hurts. This hurts everybody in this room. But what are you changing by tearing up a city? You’ve lost all credibility now. This is not how we change America. This is not how we change the world.”

“You are disgracing our city, you are disgracing the life of George Floyd and every other person who has been killed in this country,” Bottoms added. “We are better than this. We are better than this as a city. We are better than this as a country. Go home! Go home!”

