A night of riots, looting and arson by protesters was capped off with St. Louis police announcing early Tuesday morning that four officer had been shot in an ongoing gun battle. The statement said the officers were conscious and the wounds did not appear to be life-threatening. Video of the gun battle went viral.

“We have had 4 officers struck by gunfire tonight. All have been transported to an area hospital. All are conscious and breathing. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. Officers are still taking gunfire downtown & we will share more info as it available.”

We have had 4 officers struck by gunfire tonight. All have been transported to an area hospital. All are conscious and breathing. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. Officers are still taking gunfire downtown & we will share more info as it available. pic.twitter.com/Cwypi5EorP — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 2, 2020

BREAKING VIDEO: Cops come under fire during protest in St. Louis; at least 4 officers were shot in the gun battle & the scene remains activepic.twitter.com/Lf9JA971Tj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 2, 2020

ST. LOUIS POLICE UNDER FIREpic.twitter.com/BqLfvB0j86 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 2, 2020

