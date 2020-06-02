https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/fox-news-ceo-lachlan-murdoch-urges-colleagues-closely-listen-voices-peaceful-protest-fundamentally-understand-black-lives-matter/

FOX News Announced yesterday that it is officially going far-left. The new CEO, Lachlan Murdoch, urged the FOX team to ‘closely listen to the voices of peaceful protest’.

Well it’s official, FOX News has decided that crushing the competition is no longer their goal. Instead, the CEO decided to join its far-left competition and symbolically indicated that FOX will now be far-left as well. CEO Lachlan Murdoch, the son who recently took over the reigns of the company from his elderly father, is now running the show. This explains the far-left bias during the daily news shows on the FOX News channel when Trump supporters either tune them out, turn them off or gratefully go to work so they don’t have to watch the daily shows.

Son Lachlan is bound and determined to turn FOX News into CNN. He evidently has no common sense and is willing to stick it to his customers (viewers) who are not of the same ideology as he is. Unfortunately, the younger Murdoch is not concerned with keeping FOX a going concern, but rather making sure far-left ideas are pushed to viewers.

Yesterday, FOX bragged about the new CEO’s message to the team at FOX News and reported:

Fox Corporation Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch expressed shock and sadness over the tragic death of George Floyd in a memo to staffers Monday in which he urged colleagues to “grieve with the Floyd family, closely listen to the voices of peaceful protest and fundamentally understand that black lives matter.” Murdoch wrote, “The events that have unfolded over the past week have left me shocked and saddened. Each of you has been in my thoughts as we watch the tragic death of George Floyd continue to cause immense pain and spark important discussions around the country. It is essential that we grieve with the Floyd family, closely listen to the voices of peaceful protest and fundamentally understand that black lives matter.”

We’ve watched as during the day, the FOX news reporting becomes an anti-American President Trump bashing diatribe. The shows are so bad you might as well watch CNN. The reporters do all they can to denigrate and berate the greatest President of our life times, if not ever.

For the young CEO to insult his team and his company’s viewers by pushing racists black lives matter and suggesting the violent rioters instigated and supported by the far-left Democrats are anywhere near ‘peaceful’, is a disgrace. He clearly lacks the ability and foresight to run his company.

As often happens in business when sons take over companies created by entrepreneurial fathers, the sons run the businesses into the ground. With a CEO as far-left and nutty as Lachlan Murdoch, FOX will soon be in the grave.



