https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/good-news-looters-mayor-de-blasio-refuses-call-national-guard-tonight-mass-looting-cop-beatings-last-night-video/

What a fool.

On Monday night looters and thugs beat police officers and looted the premier stores in Manhattan including Macy’s Department Store.

A cop was beaten in the Bronx. Will @AOC condemn a cop being beaten? pic.twitter.com/35SPR6Yu6h — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 2, 2020

But Mayor de Blasio refuses to take action to eliminate the rioting and looting.

TRENDING: Unhinged Episcopal Bishop Calls in to CNN to Trash President Trump for Holding Bible without Her Permission — SAYS NOTHING ABOUT CRIMINALS WHO TORCHED CHURCH!

On Tuesday New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters he would not bring in the National Guard to protect the people and businesses of New York City.

Mayor de Blasio: We do not need nor do we think it’s wise for the National Guard to be in New York City, nor any armed forces.

Except the armed looters.

We do not need the National Guard to come into New York City. When outside armed forces come into communities, especially these intense situations they have not been trained for, that’s a dangerous scenario. We have 36,000 police officers who will keep this city safe. pic.twitter.com/ZSYCxRQ5jv — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 2, 2020

This man is a fool.

Good luck, NYC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

