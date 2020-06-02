https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/500759-sasse-trump-used-the-word-of-god-as-a-political-prop

Sen. Ben SasseBenjamin (Ben) Eric SasseHillicon Valley: Lawmakers demand answers on Chinese COVID hacks | Biden re-ups criticism of Amazon | House Dem bill seeks to limit microtargeting Lawmakers ask for briefings on Chinese targeting of coronavirus research On The Money: GOP senators heed Fed chair’s call for more relief | Rollout of new anti-redlining laws spark confusion in banking industry | Nearly half of American households have lost employment income during pandemic MORE (R-Neb.) said Tuesday he disagreed with the decision to forcefully clear protesters from around Lafayette Square for a “photo op” and accused President Trump Donald John TrumpSessions accepts ‘Fox News Sunday’ invitation to debate, Tuberville declines Priest among those police cleared from St. John’s Church patio for Trump visit Trump criticizes CNN on split-screen audio of Rose Garden address, protesters clashing with police MORE of using the Bible as a “political prop.”

“There is a fundamental—a Constitutional—right to protest, and I’m against clearing out a peaceful protest for a photo op that treats the Word of God as a political prop,” Sasse, who won his Senate primary last month, said in a statement.

The National Guard, U.S. Park Police and Secret Service used rubber bullets and tear gas to clear demonstrators from Lafayette Square so that Trump could cross the street to St. John’s Episcopal Church, which had been set on fire by vandals the night before.

Trump held a Bible as he stood in front of the church.

Trump on Tuesday hailed the “domination” of protesters in Washington, D.C., where military helicopters and tear gas were used Monday evening to disperse demonstrators, including those gathered peacefully outside the White House.

While a handful of Republican senators, including Sens. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottSenate Republicans urge Trump to tone down rhetoric on protests GOP senator says ‘it would be helpful’ if Trump changed ‘the tone of his message’ on protests The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump tweets as tensions escalate across US MORE (S.C.), Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsTrump expected to visit Maine despite governor’s concerns Democrats gear up to hit GOP senators on DACA OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump administration gives renewables more time to take advantage of tax credits | House Republicans introduce bill to speed mining projects for critical minerals | Watchdog faults EPA communications in contamination of NC river MORE (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiSenate Republicans urge Trump to tone down rhetoric on protests OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump administration gives renewables more time to take advantage of tax credits | House Republicans introduce bill to speed mining projects for critical minerals | Watchdog faults EPA communications in contamination of NC river Trump administration gives renewables more time to take advantage of tax credits MORE (Alaska), have broken with the White House, several others have sidestepped by saying they haven’t seen footage of the incident or defended it because it followed nights of protests and riots around Washington, D.C.

Sasse, in the same statement, also addressed the rights, saying that there was “no right to riot, no right to destroy others’ property, and no right to throw rocks at police.”

“Every public servant in America should be lowering the temperature and that means saying two basic truths over and over: (1) police injustice—like the evil murder of George Floyd—is repugnant and merits peaceful protest aimed at change; (2) riots are abhorrent acts of violence that hurt the innocent. Say both things loudly and repeatedly, as Americans work to end the violence and injustice,” he added.

