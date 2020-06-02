https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-vehicle-runs-cop-down

Cellphone video caught the moment a vehicle sped through a Bronx intersection and slammed into a New York City police officer, launching him into a midair spin and into another vehicle amid continued rioting early Tuesday morning.

Content warning: Language and racial slurs:

What are the details?



Officers were responding to a report of about 20 or 30 people exiting a pawn shop, the

New York Daily News reported, citing emergency radio transmissions.

A sergeant and second-ranking officer in a white shirt were crossing E. 170th St. at Walton Ave. just after 12:40 a.m. when the vehicle drove at them, the paper said, adding that the white-shirted officer evaded the vehicle but the sergeant was hit and sent flying.

Officers lifted the sergeant into a police van and took him to a hospital where he was in stable condition, an NYPD spokesman told the Daily News. A lieutenant with the Bronx’s 44th Precinct told a dispatcher during radio transmissions that the sergeant suffered a head injury, broken leg, and was having difficulty breathing, the paper reported.

Other hit-and-runs against police

A

vehicle struck two officers as a group of law enforcement officials were containing rioters in Buffalo, New York. The officers can be seen on video running to get away from the SUV as it accelerates through the intersection. One of the victims is a Buffalo police officer and the other is a New York state trooper.

[embedded content]

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown gives details on violent incident involving police officers during protest



youtu.be



In addition, an SUV full of suspected looters rammed into an NYPD officer trying to stop them in Greenwich Village early Monday, the New York Daily News said in a separate article. Video shows several men running with items in their arms, the paper said, adding that three hop into a waiting SUV as a police van pursues them. After the van cuts in front of the SUV and an officer exits the passenger side, the SUV driver plows into the officer.

The officer was listed in stable condition at a hospital, police told the Daily News, adding that the SUV is a late model Ford Explorer with temporary Wisconsin plates which fled with a late model Honda Accord with New Jersey plates east on 8th Street.

Brazen beatings

If that weren’t enough, several men attacked an NYPD officer in the Bronx Monday night as onlookers recording the beatdown encouraged the attackers, the

New York Post reported.

Video

tweeted by the city’s Sergeants Benevolent Association shows men physically attacking the lone officer on a sidewalk and throwing a large object at him, after which they run off and leave the officer in an apparent daze, the paper said.

During the attack, a man can be heard repeatedly yelling “F*** 12,” which is an anti-cop slang, the Post added.

The SBA tweeted, “I guess the critics will now say he overreacted. NYPD Cops defend yourselves, you are alone!”

And according to video posted to Twitter by Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas, another officer was injured on Madison Avenue and showed him face-down on the sidewalk as another officer comes to his aid, the paper said.

‘Mayhem’



In downtown St. Louis, four officers were shot just after midnight Tuesday, the

St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported, but all four were conscious, and their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

“I believe some coward randomly shot at the police line,” Police Chief John Hayden told the paper, adding that two officers were shot in their legs, one was shot in the foot, and another was shot in the arm.

Hayden called the scene in the streets “mayhem” and “horrible,” the Post-Dispatch said.

And in Las Vegas, police sources told KLAS-TV that an officer shot in the head during rioting late Monday night is on life support. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told the station police tried to disperse protesters in front of Circus Circus Hotel & Casino when they began throwing bottles and rocks at the officers and the officers began to take some people into custody.

A source told KLAS that as one officer struggled with a protester, another person walked up and shot the officer in the back of the head — and that shooting suspect was taken into custody around 2 a.m.

“This is a sad night for our LVMPD family and a tragic night for our community,” Lombardo said, according to the station.

