Hawaiians are continuing to find unique ways to celebrate their health care workers who have put in countless hours to keep their communities healthy in the midst of the pandemic.

Just a couple weeks ago, thousands of flowers fell from the sky in their honor, but the generosity didn’t stop there.

Most recently, a group of fishermen caught a 220-pound tuna fish and donated it to fill the bellies of the front-line workers in the Honolulu area.

The five men set sail on Wednesday and after they caught the massive ahi tuna, they decided it was time to spread the love.

According to Hawaii News Now, Kyle Nakamoto, executive producer for Hawaiian Skin Diver TV, cited “the 104-year-old fisherman Setsuo Todoroki” as the inspiration for their actions.

The late Todoroki was known around the area for always sharing a portion of his catch with the less fortunate. This is the legacy that the five fishermen decided they wanted to keep alive through their own donation.

Nakamoto and the other four fishermen partnered with Monarch Seafoods to prepare and distribute the tuna between several poke bowls for the health care workers.

For the uninitiated, poke bowls are Hawaiian fish and rice bowls. Poke (pronounced poh-KAY) actually translates to “cut crosswise into pieces.“

“It was nice to be a part of something greater than yourself, especially at a time when everybody needs to come together,” Tommy Mukaigawa of Monarch Seafoods said.

The health care workers of Straub and The Queen’s Medical Center were beyond grateful for the kind gesture.

“When the community does show appreciation for what sometimes feels like a thankless job, it does make an impact,” Straub’s Dr. Cass Nakasone said.

One of the nurses from The Queen’s Medical Center was astonished that the men would donate such a large find since businesses like their own have taken a large hit from the coronavirus.

“We know our restaurants, Monarch Seafood, commercial fishermen, they’ve all been hit by this so for them to take time out of their day, their troubles, it’s so humbling and we’re so grateful,” nurse Christy Passion said.

Thanks to the large tuna donation, the Honolulu health care workers are feeling the same gratitude that those in Maui did when their community organized the flower drop in their honor.

In mid-may, Blue Hawaiian Helicopters partnered with local florists, many community members and their state representative to ensure that the front-line workers in Maui felt the love for all of their hard work to flatten the curve.

These Hawaiian communities have gone above and beyond to let their health care workers know that they are appreciated for their hard work during the pandemic.

Between the poke bowls with fresh tuna and the flowers falling from the sky, Hawaii knows how to spread the love.

