Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Monday that President TrumpDonald John TrumpSessions accepts ‘Fox News Sunday’ invitation to debate, Tuberville declines Priest among those police cleared from St. John’s Church patio for Trump visit Trump criticizes CNN on split-screen audio of Rose Garden address, protesters clashing with police MORE should remain silent on the protests over the killing of George Floyd if he has nothing “constructive to say.”

“On behalf of the police chiefs in this country, if you don’t have anything constructive to say, keep your mouth shut,” Acevedo told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, in response to audio of the president demanding governors “dominate” protesters.

“Because you’re putting men and women in their early 20s at risk,” he added. “It’s not about dominating, it’s about winning hearts and minds. And let’s be clear, we do not want people to confuse kindness with weakness, but we do not want ignorance to ruin what we’ve got here in Houston.”

Acevedo called remaining silent unless one has something constructive to add “the basic tenets of leadership, and we need leadership now more than ever. And it hurts me to know end because whether we vote for someone or we don’t vote for someone, it’s still our president, but it’s time to be presidential and not try to be like you’re on ‘The Apprentice.’”

“This is not Hollywood, this is real life, and real lives are at risk,” he added.

Protests have erupted in nearly every major U.S. city over the death of Floyd, an African American man, in police custody last week. A Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on the back of Floyd’s neck for several minutes despite Floyd’s protests that he was unable to breathe. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder.

Acevedo has weighed in on national politics and criticized GOP leaders before, slamming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellRosenstein steps back into GOP crosshairs Biden to deliver remarks in Philadelphia Tuesday on nationwide protests Senate Republicans urge Trump to tone down rhetoric on protests MORE (R-Ky.) and Texas Sens. John Cornyn John CornynRosenstein steps back into GOP crosshairs GOP senators urge Trump not to restrict guest worker visas Castro, Warren, Harris to speak at Texas Democratic virtual convention MORE (R) and Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzHillicon Valley: Facebook employees speak up against content decisions | Trump’s social media executive order on weak legal ground | Order divides conservatives Ted Cruz criticizes Justin Timberlake tweet The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump tweets as tensions escalate across US MORE (R) in December for failure to take action on gun control or reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act.

