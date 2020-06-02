https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/honor-good-human-mayor-de-blasio-responds-daughters-arrest-weekend-protests/

Mayor Bill de Blasio and daughter Chiara de Blasio

New York City Mayor de Blasio’s daughter, Chiara, was arrested in the Manhattan protest Saturday night.

The 25-year-old was reportedly blocking traffic and refused to move.

Chiara was arrested about an hour before her daddy de Blasio told protesters to “go home.”

“We appreciate and respect all peaceful protests, but now it is time for people to go home,” de Blasio said late last night at a press conference.

