https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/idaho-city-armed-patriots-streets-prevent-riots/

(COEUR D’ALENE PRESS) — COEUR d’ALENE — Reports and rumors that groups bent on rioting and violence in Coeur d’Alene brought out men and women with guns on Monday determined to stop them if they arrive.

Dan Carson was patrolling Sherman Avenue with an AR-12 automatic 12-gauge across his chest, an AR-15 strapped to his back, two 9mm handguns holstered and a .38 special, too.

“I heard there are some people on the way who shouldn’t be here,” he said early Monday evening.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

