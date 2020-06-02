https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/cult-thousands-whites-grovel-front-blacks-begging-forgiveness-video/

It’s a cult.

“I Can’t Breathe” George Floyd protesters have been marching in Montgomery County for the last several days.

A large group of white liberals in Maryland took their activism to the next level on Tuesday and turned a protest into a reeducation camp.

Thousands of white people were groveling in front of blacks begging for forgiveness at the Connie Morella Library in Bethesda, Maryland on Tuesday.

The crowd of mostly white people raised their hands and repeated ‘anti-racist’ slogans like a bunch of zombies during the outdoor reeducation camp.

WATCH:

What cult is this?

pic.twitter.com/0HnMABMi1D — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 3, 2020

