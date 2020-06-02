https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/journalist-justifies-looting-damage-not-violence-symbolic-taking/

(NEWSBUSTERS) — The New York Times Magazine’s ahistorical “1619 Project” author has been all over media outlets this week commenting on the riots and protests over the death of George Floyd. On Tuesday, she made some disturbing arguments justifying violence, to PBS’s Christiane Amanpour and on CBS News Live. Amanpour actually responded as if she agreed with the NYT journalist condoning looting and property damage.

While she was on CBS News Live, the NYT’s Nikole Hannah-Jones argued that “destroying property” was “not violence.” She even claimed it was “immoral” to call it so. She also claimed that destroying property was justified. She said these inflammatory things in response to CBS News host Anne Marie-Green inviting her to give the “full context” on how we talk about the rioting and looting going on.

“Violence is when an agent of the state kneels on a man’s neck until all of the life is leached out of his body. Destroying property, which can be replaced, is not violence. To use the same language to describe those two things is not moral” –@nhannahjones on CBSN pic.twitter.com/GGteXRFwAr — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 2, 2020

“I think we need to be very careful with our language,” Jones warned before adding that it was “disturbing” to see property damage and looting, but they shouldn’t be classified as violent:

